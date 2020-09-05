Jaguars finish cuts, set initial 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Jaguars made a series of moves to get to the 53-player limit on Saturday and they’ve left the team with a healthy number of rookies.

All 12 of the team’s draft picks and four undrafted rookies made the initial roster for the regular season. Some of those numbers could change as waiver claims get processed on Sunday, but there’s little doubt that the team’s roster is skewing young this year.

One of the undrafted rookies to make the team is running back James Robinson. They waived Nathan Cottrell and placed running back Ryquell Armstead‘s placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so Robinson, Chris Thompson and Devine Ozigbo are the only backs on the initial 53-man roster.

As previously reported, the team cut quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs to leave rookie Jake Luton as the only player behind Gardner Minshew. The team also confirmed the release of defensive end Caraun Reid.

The Jaguars also waived tight end Ben Ellefson, linebacker Nate Evans, tight end Matthew Flanagan, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, wide receiver Terry Godwin, wide receiver Josh Hammond, offensive lineman Blake Hance, cornerback Amari Henderson, offensive lineman K.C. McDermott, offensive lineman Garrett McGhin, cornerback Parry Nickerson, long snapper Matt Orzech, offensive lineman Austin Pleasants, offensive lineman Ryan Pope, safety J.R. Reed, wide receiver Marvelle Ross, and offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms.

Wide receiver Michael Walker was waived/injured, cornerback Tramaine Brock was placed on injured reserve and two players — defensive tackle Carl Davis and defensive end Josh Mauro — will serve suspensions to start the season.