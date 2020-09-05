Jaguars release Mike Glennon, Joshua Dobbs

Getty Images

These moves are definitely not proof that the Jaguars are tanking.

Jacksonville has released quarterback Mike Glennon and quarterback Joshua Dobbs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Glennon signed with the Jaguars in the offseason. The team traded for Dobbs with the Steelers after 2019 Week One starter suffering a broken collarbone.

The move leaves the Jaguars with two quarterbacks: Gardner Minshew II and Jake Luton. Minshew was a sixth-round pick in 2019, and Luton was a sixth-round pick in 2020.

The Jaguars likely will add a third quarterback to the practice squad, which can have up to 16 players this year.