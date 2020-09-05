Jets cuts include Donte Moncrief

Getty Images

The Jets have made their cuts to 53 players. The biggest name on the list is Lamar Jackson. Obviously it’s not the Lamar Jackson who won the league MVP award last year. (He’s an undrafted cornerback.)

The moves are headlined by the release of receiver Donte Moncrief, who recently signed with the team but didn’t do enough to win a spot on the 53-man roster.

Also gone are quarterbacks David Fales and Mike White, running back Josh Adams, receivers Lawrence Cager, George Campbell, Jehu Chesson, Josh Malone, and D.J. Montgomery, tight ends Daniel Brown, Bronson Kaufusi, and Ross Travis, offensive linemen Josh Andrews, Jonotthan Harrison, Jared Hilbers, Corbin Kaufusi, Brad Lundblade, and Jimmy Murray, linebacker James Burgess, cornerbacks Javelin Guidry, Nate Hairston, and Zane Lewis, defensive back Shyheim Carter, and safeties Matthias Farley and Bennett Jackson.

Cornerback Bryce Hall also was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Plenty of those players could return to the practice squad, after waivers claims are processed.

“You just never know what’s going to happen because with no preseason games, there’s not really film on some of these guys,” coach Adam Gase said in a quote published by the team. “So guys, if they’re an undrafted free agent or if they’re a drafted guy, you might not be able to slip guys through, because [teams] might just go off of what they had coming out of college. So it’ll be interesting to see kind of how all this works out. I mean, this is uncharted waters for us.”