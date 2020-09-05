Jets waive Nate Hairston

Getty Images

Cornerback Nate Hairston started six games for the Jets last season, but he won’t be in the starting lineup this year.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have waived Hairston as one of their moves to get to the 53-man limit by Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Hairston joined the Jets in a late August trade with the Colts last year and appeared in 11 games overall. He had 24 tackles and an interception.

Hairston was a 2017 fifth-round pick in Indianapolis. He had 65 tackles, two sacks and an interception in his two seasons with the Colts.

Pierre Desir and Arthur Maulet, who were once teammates with Hairston in Indy, join Brian Poole as likely regulars at corner for the Jets.