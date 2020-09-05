K.J. Osborn will be Vikings’ KR/PR

Getty Images

The Vikings had a long list of draft picks in 2020. It probably was inevitable, given the sheer volume, that of them will be the team’s primary kick and punt returner.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that fifth-rounder K.J. Osborn will serve that role for the team this season.

Last year, running back Ameer Abdullah served as the primary kickoff returner. That could mean he’s about to be a former member of the team.

Cornerback Mike Hughes returned 14 punts last year. As his importance to the defense increases, the Vikings are surely trying to avoid a Jason Sehorn-type situation with Hughes.