Kenjon Barner, Jaleel Scott among Ravens cuts

Getty Images

The Ravens announced the cuts they made in order to set their initial 53-man roster.

The group includes veteran running back/kick returner Kenjon Barner. Barner signed with the team in early August and battled injuries before learning that he’s been released on Saturday.

It also includes wide receiver Jaleel Scott. The 2018 fourth-round pick only appeared in three games with the team.

The Ravens also cut tight end Jerell Adams, linebacker Aaron Adeoye, defensive back Terrell Bonds, center Trystan Colon-Castillo, defensive tackle Aaron Crawford, defensive back Khalil Dorsey, guard Parker Ehinger, guard Will Holden, quarterback Tyler Huntley, wide receiver Jaylon Moore, long snapper Nick Moore, defensive back Josh Nurse, defensive back Jordan Richards, defensive end Chauncey Rivers, tight end Charles Scarff, punter Johnny Townsend, defensive back Nigel Warrior, linebacker Kristian Welch, running back Ty'Son Williams, defensive end Marcus Willoughby, and tight end Eli Wolf.