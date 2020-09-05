LeSean McCoy: Brady is the best QB I’ve played with, then Mahomes

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy hasn’t played with Tom Brady yet, but he says Brady is already the best quarterback he’s played with.

McCoy was asked to name the best quarterback he has played with and said it’s Brady, the greatest of all time, followed by Patrick Mahomes, who won the Super Bowl MVP last year while McCoy was on the Chiefs.

“It would be Tom Brady for sure,” McCoy said. “Brady would be number one obviously, even though we haven’t played a game. It would go Brady, Mahomes, and then Mike Vick and Donovan McNabb.”

McCoy began his NFL career with the Eagles in 2009, in McNabb’s final year as their starting quarterback, and then played primarily with Vick for three years and then with Nick Foles and Mark Sanchez for a year each and Tyrod Taylor for three years and Josh Allen for one year in Buffalo. McCoy has seen a lot of quarterbacks, but he has a clear choice for the best.