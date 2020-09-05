Lions cut quarterback David Blough, leaving them with two

Getty Images

Carrying two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster appears to be a thing this year.

And the Lions are taking part in the trend.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Lions are waiving quarterback David Blough.

That leaves just Matthew Stafford and Chase Daniel on the 53-man roster, meaning they’ll likely bring Blough (or someone else) back to the practice squad.

Blough started five games for the Lions last year when Stafford was injured, and lost all five (though it wasn’t nearly all his fault).