Lions place Austin Bryant on PUP

Getty Images

Many of the Lions’ moves previously were reported, but the team made it all official Saturday afternoon.

They released offensive guard Oday Aboushi, offensive guard Beau Benzchawel, quarterback David Blough, receiver Victor Bolden, defensive end Will Clarke, safety Jalen Elliott, defensive tackle Frank Herron, running back Wes Hills, defensive tackle Albert Huggins, running back Jason Huntley, receiver Tom Kennedy, receiver Chris Lacy, tight end Isaac Nauta, linebacker Anthony Pittman, safety Bobby Price, defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu, punter Arryn Siposs, tight end Matt Sokol, defensive tackle Kevin Strong, cornerback Dee Virgin, offensive guard Kenny Wiggins, defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins, running back Jonathan Williams and long snapper Steve Wirtel.

They waived/injured offensive tackle Dan Skipper.

The Lions also placed defensive end Austin Bryant on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He will miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

Bryant, a 2019 fourth-round pick, was limited to only four games with a pectoral injury as a rookie.

Safety Jayron Kearse was moved to the reserve/suspended list.