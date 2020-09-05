Matt Rhule wasn’t pleased with Panthers’ Friday scrimmage

Getty Images

Here’s another reason for Panthers owner David Tepper to be upset about playing in an empty stadium: His team didn’t perform very well in one on Friday.

As explained by new coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers had a poor performance on Friday at Bank of America Stadium.

“We did not play like a team that was excited to be out there,” Rhule said, via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer. “It was not the energy level needed to play at a high level. That’s something we’ll have to learn from.”

There is some hope, though. Rhule said that “as they got into it, they got better.”

“But we just don’t want to be a team that picks and chooses when we play,” Rhule said. He explained that he wants consistency of effort regardless of the circumstances.

“When you see us play, you don’t want it to be, ‘Hey, they’re winning or losing by a lot just by watching them,'” Rhule said. “You want it to be like, ‘You can’t tell if they’re winning or losing by 20 when you see us play. . . . We just want to go out there and be the same guy every day.”

The Panthers get their next chance to change Rhule’s assessment in eight days, when the Raiders come to town for the first game of the season. In an empty stadium.