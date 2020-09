Getty Images

Packers receiver Jake Kumerow didn’t make the 53-man roster.

Kumerow was informed today that he was cut, after yesterday Aaron Rodgers referred to Kumerow as a lock to make the roster, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Originally an undrafted free agent with the Bengals in 2015, Kumerow spent time in Cincinnati and New England before signing with the Packers in 2017. Last year Kumerow showed some promise, catching 12 passes for 219 yards, and was a strong contributor on special teams.