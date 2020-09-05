Packers cut Tim Williams

Getty Images

The Packers picked up former Ravens third-round pick Tim Williams last October, but he won’t be with the team to start this season.

Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports that the Packers have cut Williams as part of their move to 53 players ahead of Saturday afternoon’s deadline to pare down their roster.

Williams came to Green Bay as a waiver claim after playing in four games for Baltimore in September. He only played in one game for the Packers and found himself behind Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith and Rashan Gary in a bid for playing time off the edge this season.

Williams has 18 tackles and two sacks in 20 career games.