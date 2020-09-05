Packers set their initial 53-man roster

Getty Images

Saturday morning brought word of a couple moves the Packers were making to get to the 53-player limit and the team announced all of them on Saturday afternoon.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow‘s departure caught headlines, but three other wideouts were dumped off the roster as well. Darrius Shepherd, Malik Turner and Reggie Begelton were all cut loose along with Kumerow.

Tim Williams also had company when it came to outside linebackers who got cut. Tipa Galeai, Greg Roberts and Delontae Scott also hit the street on Saturday.

Running backs Dexter Williams, Damarea Crockett and John Lovett; tight end Evan Bayliss; offensive linemen John Leglue, Cody Conway, Zack Johnson, Alex Light and Jake Hanson; defensive linemen Willington Previlon and Treyvon Hester; linebacker Krys Barnes; and defensive backs DaShaun Amos, Stanford Samuels, Will Sunderland and Henry Black were the other cuts.

Running back Patrick Taylor and offensive lineman Simon Stepniak were placed on the non-football injury list. Linebacker Curtis Bolton is on the physically unable to perform list.