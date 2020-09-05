Panthers get to 53 players

Getty Images

The Panthers became the first NFL to announce they’ve reached the 53-man roster limit on Saturday.

Included among their cuts is wide receiver Cam Phillips, who starred while catching passes from quarterback P.J. Walker while with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. Walker signed with the Panthers and is on the initial 53, but Phillips will be looking for a practice squad spot or another team.

Many of the players cut on Saturday should have a chance of returning to the practice squad. The auxilliary roster has been expanded to 16 players this season due to concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks.

In addition to Phillips, the Panthers waived defensive linemen Myles Adams, Woodrow Hamilton, Bruce Hector, Jalen Jelks and Austin Larkin; defensive backs Quin Blanding, Jameson Houston and Natrell Jamerson; offensive linemen Brandon Bowen, Mike Horton, Aaron Monterio and Sam Tecklenburg; wide receivers Ishmael Hyman, Marken Michel and Darrell Stewart; linebackers Jordan Kunaszyk, James Onwualu and Chris Orr; tight ends Giovanni Ricci and Colin Thompson; running back Reggie Bonafon; and kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik.

The Panthers also released defensive back T.J. Green and tight end Temarrick Hemingway.