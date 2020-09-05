Patriots cut 24 to get down to 53

Getty Images

The Patriots have made it to the mandatory limit of 53 players.

New England’s cuts included both of their kickers, so they’ll obviously have some additional work to do. One possibility is that they plan to bring kicker Nick Folk back after making another roster move, such as putting a player on injured reserve. (Players put on injured reserve today are out for the season, but starting tomorrow players on injured reserve only have to miss 21 days.)

The players New England cut: WR Andre Baccellia, TE/DE Rashod Berry, DL Tashawn Bower, OL Ben Braden, DB Myles Bryant, TE Jake Burt, TE Paul Butler, K Nick Folk, OL Tyler Gauthier, LB Terez Hall, LB Scoota Harris, QB Brian Lewerke, LB Cassh Maluia, RB Lamar Miller, DL Bill Murray, TE Paul Quessenberry, K Justin Rohrwasser, DB D'Angelo Ross, WR Devin Ross, RB J.J. Taylor, WR Jeff Thomas, DL Nick Thurman, DL Xavier Williams and WR Isaiah Zuber.