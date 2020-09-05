Patriots cut Lamar Miller

Getty Images

Lamar Miller is the odd man out in the Patriots’ crowded backfield.

Miller has been released as the Patriots make their way down to 53 players.

New England also has Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead in the backfield, so Miller had a lot of competition for a roster spot. The Patriots have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for Adrian Peterson, just as they were mentioned as a potential suitor for Leonard Fournette before Fournette went to Tampa Bay.

Miller missed the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL, and his 2020 is now up in the air. From 2012 to 2018 Miller totaled 5,864 rushing yards and 1,565 receiving yards.