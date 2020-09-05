Patriots release rookie receiver Jeff Thomas

Getty Images

And then there were nine.

The Patriots have fewer than 10 wide receivers on the roster following the decision to drop Jeff Thomas, an undrafted rookie who signed with the team earlier this year.

The move comes two days after the Patriots released veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu, for whom the team gave up a 2020 second-round pick last season.

The receivers left on the roster are Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Matthew Slater, Andre Baccellia, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Devin Ross, and Isaiah Zuber.