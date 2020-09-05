Patriots waive Justin Rohrwasser, Cassh Maluia

Getty Images

The Patriots are parting ways with two of this year’s draft picks as they make the cut to 53 players.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports that the team has waived kicker Justin Rohrwasser. Rohrwasser was a fifth-round pick this year, but his departure from the roster was foreshadowed by the recent signing of veteran Nick Folk. Folk was with the Patriots last season as well.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that they have also waived linebacker Cassh Maluia. He was a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming.

While the 4 p.m. ET deadline has passed, the team has not announced their full cuts yet. Eight other draft picks were vying for spots on the team.