Raiders release Theo Riddick, Kyle Wilber on way to 53-player limit

The Raiders announced the trade of third-round pick Lynn Bowden to Miami along with the cuts they made to get to the 53-player limit on Saturday.

Bowden was the only member of this year’s draft class to fail to make the team. The other six picks will be trying to help the team this season, but veteran linebacker Kyle Wilber won’t.

Wilber played 14 games for the Raiders last season, but was released on Saturday. Running back Theo Riddick, linebacker Kyle Emanuel, defensive end Datone Jones, defensive end Chris Smith, and tackle Sam Young were also released.

The Raiders waived wide receiver Marcell Ateman, tight end Nick Bowers, center Lester Cotton, wide receiver Keelan Doss, defensive back Madre Harper, cornerback Dylan Mabin, defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk, linebacker Justin Phillips, wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El, tackle Kamaal Seymour, and linebacker Javin White.

Guard Eric Kush was placed on injured reserve and cornerback Nevin Lawson is on the suspended list.