Raiders trade 2020 third-rounder Lynn Bowden to Dolphins

The Raiders made Lynn Bowden a third-round pick in April, but he won’t make his NFL debut as a member of the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders have traded Bowden and a sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for a fourth-round pick. The fourth-round pick is the same one that the Raiders sent to Miami for linebacker Raekwon McMillan last week.

Bowden finished up his time at Kentucky as the school’s starting quarterback, but he was a wide receiver and returner earlier in his stint at the school. He was slated to play running back with the Raiders, although Saturday’s move makes it clear that they prefer to roll with others in the backfield.

It remains to be seen how the Dolphins plan to deploy Bowden. Jordan Howard and Matt Breida were the top backs on the roster heading into the weekend.