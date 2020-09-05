Rams down to 52 players

Getty Images

The Rams announced 17 cuts on Friday, so they only had 10 players to excise from the roster to get down to 53 players on Saturday.

They went a little bit farther. The Rams announced that they waived nine while also placing linebacker Travin Howard on injured reserve and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson on the non-football injury list. Robinson will not be eligible for six weeks.

That leaves them with 52 players and an open spot they could fill with a waiver claim of a player cut loose elsewhere.

Defensive back Donte Deayon and linebacker Natrez Patrick were the only players waived on Saturday who had previous playing experience with the Rams.

The other players waived were defensive tackle Marquise Copeland, defensive tackle Michael Hoecht, linebacker Clay Johnston, quarterback Bryce Perkis, linebacker Christian Rozeboom, defensive end Jonah Williams, and linebacker Justin Lawler.