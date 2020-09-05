Rashaad Penny to PUP list as Seahawks get to 53 players

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny won’t make his 2020 debut until at least the seventh week of the season.

The Seahawks announced that Penny will remain on the physically unable to perform list to open the season. He is recovering from the December knee injury that ended his 2019 season.

The Seahawks also confirmed that they have cut quarterback Danny Etling, linebacker Shaquem Griffin, quarterback Anthony Gordon and wide receiver Paul Richardson.

Seattle waived tackle Tommy Champion, defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas, wide receiver Aaron Fuller, wide receiver Penny Hart, defensive back Gavin Heslop, defensive tackle P.J. Johnson, defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore, wide receiver Lance Lenoir, tight end Tyler Mabry, defensive back Chris Miller, defensive back Ryan Neal, defensive back Debione Renfro, defensive back Jayson Stanley, wide receiver Stephen Sullivan, wide receiver Cody Thompson, and tackle Chad Wheeler.

They also released fullback Nick Bellore, put guard Kyle Fuller on the suspended list and placed tight end Colby Parkinson, defensive back D.J. Reed and defensive end Darrell Taylor on the non-football injury list.