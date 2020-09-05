Ravens not currently involved in Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes

Getty Images

The Ravens need an outside linebacker opposite Matthew Judon.

They had interest in Yannick Ngakoue before the Jaguars traded the pass rusher to the Vikings. Although one report Saturday called Baltimore a “wild card” for Jadeveon Clowney, a source tells PFT that the Ravens currently “aren’t in on” the pass rusher.

The Titans and Saints are the leaders with New Orleans having made an “all-out blitz” to get the three-time Pro Bowler. The Seahawks also continue to leave the door open for Clowney’s return.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about Clowney at his media session Saturday.

“I think anyone would have an interest in a player of that caliber,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Harbaugh added he wouldn’t comment specifically on the Ravens’ specific interest in any player.

The Ravens don’t have a lot of salary cap room.

Clowney is running out of time to pass COVID-19 protocol in time to play Week One, so it would seem a deal likely happens soon.