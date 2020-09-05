Report: Cowboys waive Ron’Dell Carter, Francis Bernard

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys wanted defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter as a priority free agent, guaranteeing the James Madison product $145,000 to sign. That was the most any of their undrafted rookies received.

But like most undrafted rookies on most teams this year, Carter didn’t make the Cowboys’ roster out of training camp.

The Cowboys informed Carter they are waiving him, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports, but Carter is a candidate to return to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Cowboys also waived rookie linebacker Francis Bernard (pictured), receiver Tevin Jones, safety Luther Kirk IV, defensive back Saivion Smith, receiver Jon'Vea Johnson and cornerback Chris Westry, according to Gehlken.

Bernard stood out during camp, and the Cowboys want him back on the practice squad, per Gehlken. But Bernard will have to clear waivers first.