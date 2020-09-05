Report: Cowboys will place La’el Collins on injured reserve Sunday

Getty Images

The Cowboys lost center Travis Frederick to retirement this offseason. They will lose right tackle La'el Collins to injured reserve for at least three weeks.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports the Cowboys will place Collins on IR on Sunday. Linebacker Sean Lee also will go on the IR list.

The Cowboys could bring back linebacker Justin March and/or cornerback C.J. Goodwin to fill their roster spots after cutting March and Goodwin on Saturday.

Collins is working his way back from a hip injury, while Lee is dealing with a pelvis strain that dates to last season.

The Cowboys don’t have a great option at right tackle. They signed Cameron Erving in free agency to be their swing tackle. Dallas also has Brandon Knight, but he injured his ankle Thursday.

Undrafted free agent Terence Steele is the other backup tackle on roster.