Report: Eagles trying to trade Alshon Jeffery

The Eagles are trying to trade receiver Alshon Jeffery, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles have shopped Jeffery since early last season.

It also seems unlikely, as McLane points out, that the Eagles will find a trade partner now considering his contract and his injury situation.

Jeffery is scheduled to make $9.91 million in base salary, and he has yet to practice following Lisfranc foot surgery.

If Jeffery starts the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, he will miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season.

Jeffery, 30, made 43 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games last season. In three seasons in Philadelphia, he has 165 receptions for 2,122 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He last made the Pro Bowl in 2013 in his second season with the Bears.