Keenan Allen, Chargers agree to four-year, $80 million extension

Getty Images

The Chargers have locked up their Pro Bowl receiver.

Keenan Allen has agreed to terms on a four-year, $80 million deal with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. It makes Allen the second-highest paid receiver in the league, according to Rapoport.

It follows the Chargers’ signing of pass rusher Joey Bosa to a five-year, $135 million extension this offseason.

“Mood!LFG!” Allen wrote on Instagram. “Want to thank the organization. Tom Telesco especially for giving me a opportunity! Super juiced about this. CHARGER FANS WE LOCKED IN FOR ANOTHER ROUND, FOREVER A CHARGER!”

Allen, 28, has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons but has never made All-Pro.

He has four 1,000-yard seasons in his seven seasons.

Over the past three seasons, he has played all 48 games and made 303 receptions for 3,788 yards and 18 touchdowns. That’s an average of 101 catches, 1,263 yards and six touchdowns per season.

Allen recently complained about his placement on the NFL Network’s countdown of the Top 100 players, coming in at No. 77. He had a career-best 104 catches last season, though his 11.5 yards per catch were not as good as the previous two seasons.

UPDATE 2:40 P.M. ET: The Chargers announced the multiyear extension for Allen.