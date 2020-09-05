Report: Raiders cutting Datone Jones but want him on practice squad

Getty Images

The Raiders are releasing defensive lineman Datone Jones, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The move is not unexpected given the Raiders didn’t sign Jones until Aug. 12. The Raiders, though, want Jones back on the practice squad, per Pelissero.

Jones was in camp with the Jaguars last year but released in final cuts. He did not appear in a game last year.

Jones spent two seasons with the Cowboys, playing for now-Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.

Jones, 30, was the Packers’ first-round choice in 2013. In four seasons in Green Bay, he made 72 tackles and nine sacks.

He also has spent time with the Vikings, Lions and 49ers.