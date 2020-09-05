Report: Seahawks cut Danny Etling but want him on practice squad

Getty Images

Danny Etling didn’t spend much time at training camp with the Seahawks.

Seattle claimed him off waivers from the Falcons on Aug. 18.

Etling didn’t make the team’s roster today, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports, but the Seahawks want the quarterback back on the practice squad.

The Seahawks have Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon in the quartebacks room. So the question becomes: What happens with Gordon?

Etling was a 2018 seventh-round pick by the Patriots. He spent a year on the practice squad before New England cut him in 2019 while trying to transition him to receiver. He moved back to quarterback with the Falcons and moved between the active roster and practice squad.