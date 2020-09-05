Saints release Anthony Chickillo, Mario Edwards

Getty Images

The Saints are saying farewell to a couple of veteran defensive players as they make their way to the 53-player limit.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are releasing linebacker Anthony Chickillo. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds that they are also cutting defensive end Mario Edwards.

Chickillo signed with the team in May after being released by the Steelers in March. He was a 2015 sixth-round pick and had 97 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 65 games for Pittsburgh.

Edwards signed a two-year deal with the team in March 2019, but failed to make a strong enough impression to see it out. Edwards had eight tackles and three sacks on 293 defensive snaps last season.

The two moves clear about $3 million in cap space at a moment when the Saints have been linked to free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.