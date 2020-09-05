Saints visit Jadeveon Clowney in Houston

Getty Images

It’s a fairly busy weekend for all NFL teams, given that rosters will cut to 53 today and then a frenzy of waiver claims and more cuts and practice-squad transactions will be made. That didn’t stop the Saints from taking a break for a quick trip to Houston.

Multiple sources told PFT on Friday night that G.M. Mickey Loomis went to Texas to visit free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. As noted by Nick Underhill, a chef posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Saints coach Sean Payton. The message explains that she cooked for Clowney, Payton, and two other Saints coaches.

As noted by Underhill, Clowney “liked” the post.

The Saints clearly like Clowney. Whether they like him enough to offer him what he wants (it’s believed to be in excess of $15 million) remains to be seen. The Titans and Seahawks also are reportedly interested in Clowney.