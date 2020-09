Getty Images

One of the NFL’s most inspiring players is moving on from Seattle.

Shaquem Griffin, who overcame having his left hand amputated as a child to make it to the NFL, has been released, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com.

Griffin will now go on waivers, where the other 31 teams will have the opportunity to claim him. If he clears waivers, he could end up back on the practice squad in Seattle.

Griffin’s twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, remains on the Seahawks’ roster.