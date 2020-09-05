Seahawks release Paul Richardson

Getty Images

Wide receiver Paul Richardson‘s second tour of duty with the Seahawks turned out to be a brief one.

Richardson signed with the team on August 29 and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he has been released as one of the moves the team is making to drop to a 53-man roster. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll hinted at this outcome a couple of days ago.

Carroll said that it was “difficult” for Richardson to show what he can do in such a short period of time as he only got a few days of practice at the end of camp.

“We do know him really well and we love the kid and the way he plays and all that. It just wasn’t much of a ramp for him to show where he is unfortunately,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks reworked Chris Moore‘s contract for the 2020 season, which seemed to bode well for his chances of making the team. Richardson’s release furthers that feeling.