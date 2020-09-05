Seahawks will carry two quarterbacks on active roster

Getty Images

The Seahawks will keep two quarterbacks on their active roster, with Russell Wilson and Geno Smith dressing for game day.

The team cut both quarterbacks battling for the third job.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Seahawks have cut rookie Anthony Gordon. An earlier report brought word that Danny Etling also was let go.

The question is: If Gordon and Etling both clear waivers, do the Seahawks only return one of the quarterbacks to the practice squad? Or with 16 spots this year, do they keep both as insurance?

Gordon started one year at Washington State, completing 71.6 percent of his passes for 5,579 yards with 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions last season. He led the nation in completions (493) and threw for the second-most yards (5,579) and touchdowns (48).

The yards and touchdown passes were the most in Pac-12 single-season history.