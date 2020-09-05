Steelers release Ryan Switzer in move to 53

Getty Images

Surprise releases are only surprises for those not making the decisions. The coaches know who deserves a roster spot and who doesn’t.

The Steelers surprisingly (to those not making the decision) have decided that receiver Ryan Switzer does not deserve one, at least not for now.

Originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2017, he was traded to the Raiders then to the Steelers in 2018. Switzer had 30 catches in 2018, but only eight last year. He was on the field for only 81 offensive snaps.

Also gone are quarterback Paxton Lynch, running backs Trey Edmunds, Kerrith Whyte, Jr., and Wendell Smallwood, receivers Saeed Blacknail, DeAndre Thompkins, Deion Cain, and Amara Darboh, offensive linemen Christian DiLauro, John Keenoy, Derwin Gray, Anthony Coyle, and Jarron Jones, tight ends Kyle Markway and Kevin Rader, defensive linemen Cavon Walker, Henry Mondeaux, Calvin Taylor, and Daniel McCullers, linebackers Tuzar Skipper and Jayrone Elliott, defensive backs Trajan Bandy, John Battle, and Antoine Brooks Jr., punter Corliss Waitan, and long snapper Liam McCullough.