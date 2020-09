Getty Images

While everyone is making cuts, the Texans have just done the biggest business of the day.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have agreed to a four-year contract extension with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The deal reportedly averages $39 million a year, with a $27 million signing bonus.

That’s a huge piece of business for the Texans for a number of reasons, but it provides stability in the offseason after they traded away wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.