Texans announce Deshaun Watson’s extension

The Texans announced the signing of quarterback Deshaun Watson to a contract extension Saturday.

The deal puts him under contract through the 2025 season.

PFT earlier reported details of the deal. Watson will make $156 million in new money — $39 million per year — and has a total value at signing of $174.17 million — $29.11 million per year — and will receive $73 million in full guarantees.

Watson, 24, is the only player in NFL history to record consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns.

He is 24-13 in the regular season after three seasons in Houston, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 9,716 yards with 71 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.