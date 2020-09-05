Texans’ initial roster includes Keke Coutee, but Greg Mancz cut

Getty Images

Receiver Keke Coutee made the Texans’ initial roster.

Coutee missed time with a stress fracture in his foot but returned to fully participate in Thursday’s scrimmage. He has missed 17 of 32 career regular-season games.

The Texans announced they released defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, offensive lineman Greg Mancz, offensive tackle Kyle Murphy, offensive tackle Brent Qvale, safety Jaylen Watkins and long snapper Jon Weeks.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans intend to re-sign Weeks and Qvale. They are procedural moves until the Texans can move other players onto injured reserve Sunday.

Wilson mentioned Isaiah Coulter (neck) and Phillip Gaines (ankle) as candidates for IR, which would take them out of action for at least three weeks.

Mancz underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery during the offseason after being limited to nine games and one start last season.

The Texans waived nose tackle Auzoyah Alufohai, outside linebacker Davin Bellamy, cornerback Anthony Chesley, inside linebacker Nate Hall, receiver Chad Hansen, running back Karan Higdon Jr., offensive guard Cordel Iwuagwu, long snapper Anthony Kukwa, offensive tackle Rick Leonard, receiver Steven Mitchell Jr., offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah, safety Jonathan Owens, running back Scottie Phillips, receiver Tyler Simmons, tight end Jordan Thomas and receiver Isaac Whitney.

Wilson reports that the Texans intend to sign free agent running back C.J. Prosise to the practice squad on Sunday.