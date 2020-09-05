Titans cutting quarterback Trevor Siemian

Getty Images

The Titans are either going with two quarterbacks, or planning to make another move soon.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Titans are cutting quarterback Trevor Siemian.

That leaves just Logan Woodside behind starter Ryan Tannehill on their active roster, and Woodside’s never played in a regular season game. The 2018 seventh-round pick of the Bengals spent a month on the Titans practice squad in 2018, and all of last season there.

Especially during a pandemic, it’s an extraordinarily precarious position.

Siemian was signed Aug. 19, but they apparently weren’t convinced he was an upgrade.