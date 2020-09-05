Titans will move Vic Beasley from NFI to active roster

Getty Images

Vic Beasley‘s unusual training camp with the Titans will result in a more usual status for the start of the 2020 season.

Paul Kuharsky reports that Beasley will be removed from the non-football injury list and shifted to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Beasley, a 2015 first-round pick of the Falcons, reported late for camp after signing a one-year, $7.5 million deal in the offseason. He failed his physical and was placed on NFI. He has yet to practice with the Titans.

He had 15.5 sacks in his second season, and then 8.0 in 2019, a contract year.

The Titans continue to have interest in free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Coach Mike Titan told reporters on Friday that an offer had been extended to the first overall pick in the 2014 draft.