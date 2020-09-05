Tommy Stevens among Saints cuts

Getty Images

The Saints were proud of themselves for dealing a future pick to draft Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens and keep him from a division rival. But they didn’t like him enough to keep him on the roster.

Stevens was among the cuts as they got to the 53-man limit. There were reports Stevens had an agreement to sign with the Panthers after the draft, but the Saints traded a 2021 sixth-rounder to get him in the seventh round instead.

But with Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, and Jameis Winston, there wasn’t room for a fourth quarterback, so they were working him as a tight end to take advantage of his Hill-like versatility.

If he passes through waivers, he could still sign to their practice squad, but he’s now available to the Panthers or any other team.

The Saints also released released linebacker Anthony Chickillo, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., wide receiver Bennie Fowler III, guard Patrick Omameh, and defensive end Margus Hunt, and waived linebacker Joe Bachie, wide receiver Emmanuel Butler, wide receiver Austin Carr, defensive end T.J. Carter, linebacker Andrew Dowell, tight end Garrett Griffin, cornerback Kemon Hall, wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, wide receiver Juwan Johnson, running back Tony Jones Jr., linebacker Wynton McManis, offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, center Cameron Tom, defensive back Keith Washington II, and tight end Ethan Wolf.

They waived/injured defensive back Saquan Hampton, placed linebacker Kiko Alonso on reserve/PUP, and put defensive end Anthony Lanier II on injured reserve and offensive lineman James Hurst on reserve/suspended.