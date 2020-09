Tye Smith, Chris Milton, Kareem Orr among Titans cuts

Getty Images

Three cornerbacks who saw time with the Titans in 2019 were among Tennessee’s cuts on the way to the 53-player limit on Saturday.

Chris Milton and Tye Smith were both released as they’ve reached the requisite service time to be vested veterans. Kareem Orr will be subject to waivers.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian was released in a move that was reported ahead of the team’s announcement

The Titans also released defensive back Ibraheim Campbell, guard Zac Kerin, defensive back Doug Middleton and running back Senorise Perry. They waived defensive end Jamal Davis, wide receiver Rashard Davis, defensive back Kenneth Durden, linebacker Cale Garrett, wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, tight end Tommy Hudson, defensive tackle Joey Ivie, tackle Brandon Kemp, wide receiver Mason Kinsey, running back Marcus Marshall, kicker Tucker McCann, running back Jeremy McNichols, guard David Quessenberry, defensive end Wyatt Ray, defensive tackle Kobe Smith, defensive tackle Teair Tart, linebacker D'Andre Walker, wide receiver Nick Westbrook, and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.