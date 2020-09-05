Vikings cut QBs Jake Browning, Nate Stanley, hope to put both on practice squad

Getty Images

The Vikings are cutting down from four quarterbacks to two, but they hope to be back to four soon.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings are cutting both Jake Browning and Nate Stanley, and they plan to put both on the practice squad if they clear waivers. The Vikings want to have two practice squad quarterbacks in this most unpredictable of seasons, when a COVID-19 outbreak could leave a team scrambling to find a quarterback.

Browning was a four-year starter at the University of Washington and arrived in Minnesota as an undrafted rookie last year, which he spent on the practice squad. Stanley was a three-year starter at Iowa and was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round this year.

Other Vikings moves include waiving center Jake Lacina and safety Josh Metellus.