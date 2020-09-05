Vikings release offensive lineman Aviante Collins

Getty Images

When it comes to the starting left guard position for the Vikings, Dakota Dozier won the Water Pik. And Aviante Collins got fired.

The Vikings have released Collins, who battled Dozier for the left guard position in camp. Undrafted by the Vikings in 2017, Collins appeared in five games with one start. He also has spent time on the Minnesota practice squad. If he clears waivers, he could be doing that again.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press suggests that the Vikings ultimately could keep 10 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster.

The Vikings recently kept tackle Riley Reiff after a stare-down over his 2020 salary.