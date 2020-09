Vikings trim roster to 53

Getty Images

The Vikings have announced the moves that were made to reduce the roster to 53 players.

Here’s the full list.

Waived were fullback Jake Bargas, tackle Blake Brandel, quarterback Jake Browning, cornerback Nevelle Clark, guard Aviante Collins, receiver Quartney Davis, tight end Brandon Dillon, safety Myles Dorn, cornerback Mark Fields II, tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, guard Kyle Hinton, receiver Alexander Hollins, center Brett Jones, center Jake Lacina, linebacker Blake Lynch, cornerback Nate Meadors, safety Josh Metellus, receiver Dillon Mitchell, defensive tackle David Moa, safety Steven Parker, linebacker David Reese II, and quarterback Nate Stanley.

The moves leave the Vikings with two quarterbacks, five running backs, seven receivers, nine offensive linemen, eleven defensive linemen, five linebackers, six cornerbacks, only two safeties, a kicker, a punter, and a long snapper.

More moved undoubtedly will be made as waivers claims are processed and free agents are signed.