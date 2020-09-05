Washington cuts Sean Davis after paying him $2 million signing bonus

Getty Images

In March, Washington signed safety Sean Davis to a contract that included a $2 million signing bonus. That did not turn out well.

Davis is being cut today, a league source tells PFT.

The 26-year-old Davis spent the last four years with the Steelers, who selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. But Washington was apparently not impressed with his performance in camp this year, and seventh-round rookie safety Kamren Curl could get the roster spot that was penciled in for Davis.

Other reported cuts for Washington today include quarterback Steven Montez, receiver Trey Quinn, linebacker Donald Payne, defensive end Jordan Brailford, cornerback Ryan Lewis, tackle Timon Parris and tackle David Steinmetz.