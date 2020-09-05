Washington moves a couple of offensive linemen off the roster

Getty Images

As Washington begins breaking the news to players who won’t be making the roster, word is getting out.

A pair of offensive linemen won’t be on the 53-man roster.

Agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter that sixth-year offensive lineman Mike Liedtke will be placed on injured reserve. Liedtke injured his shoulder a couple of weeks ago.

Also, ESPN.com reports that center Ross Pierschbacher (pictured) has been released. A fifth-round pick in 2019, he appeared in five games last season with zero starts.

All teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.