Washington will place Reuben Foster on injured reserve

Getty Images

The comeback story of Washington quarterback Alex Smith likely will continue. The comeback story of Washington linebacker Reuben Foster will not.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that Washington will place Foster on injured reserve. Doing so before Monday will end Foster’s season, preventing any possible return in 2020.

Foster tore an ACL in May 2019. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington adds that Foster “just hasn’t been right, and the strength of this game is explosive athleticism.”

A first-round pick in 2017, the 49ers cut Foster during the 2018 season after the latest allegation of domestic violence was made against him. (Charges later were dropped.) Washington claims Foster on waivers. He has never actually played in a game for the team.