49ers restructure Dee Ford’s contract

Getty Images

The 49ers restructured the contract of defensive end Dee Ford over the weekend, clearing $9.5 million in cap space.

The 49ers have roughly $19 million in room now, Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The team converted some of Ford’s base salary into a signing bonus, making it more likely Ford returns to the roster in 2021. He did not have any guaranteed money for next season before the restructure.

The 49ers have several players who are candidates for new contracts, including left tackle Trent Williams, cornerback Richard Sherman, receiver Kendrick Bourne and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

“I think that move was more of a house-keeping, cap-mechanic type of a move,” General Manager John Lynch said, via Biderman. “There’s going to be some things coming down the line that balance it out that don’t include going to get a big-time player. Our roster’s pretty much set.”

Lynch said the 49ers needed money for players who reach performance incentives and for the 16-player practice squad.

The 49ers have not touched Jimmy Garoppolo‘s contract, though he has no guaranteed money left on his contract after this season. That would allow the 49ers to have a new quarterback in 2021 if they so choose.

Lynch was asked if the lack of a reworked deal for their starting quarterback means they aren’t committed to their starting quarterback beyond this season. They did, after all, kick the tires on Tom Brady this offseason.

“No I don’t think so at all,” Lynch said. “Jimmy is our quarterback, and we’ve stated that numerous times. Jimmy is as big a part of our plans as he’s ever been. And we’re really excited having Jimmy Garoppolo having as our quarterback going into this year. I wouldn’t read too much into that. These other things are conversions that help the team and our guys are willing to do them. But that’s all it is.”