Adrian Peterson can earn up to $2.3 million

The Washington Football Team dropped future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson onto the open market barely a week before the start of the 2020 season. He quickly has found another home, in Detroit.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Peterson can earn up to $2.3 million this year from the Lions.

He has a minimum base salary given his level of experience — $1.05 million. The remaining $1.25 million is based on yards and touchdowns.

Although the Lions have a one-two punch in 2018 second-rounder Kerryon Johnson and 2020 second-rounder D'Andre Swift. The rookie has an injury that is expected to limit him early in the year. Johnson, meanwhile, hasn’t been durable, missing 14 of 32 games due to injury during his two-year career.

So maybe Peterson will get plenty of opportunities to run the ball and to gain yardage and to earn some of that extra $1.35 million.

Two other teams wanted to sign Peterson, we’re told, but both wanted to wait until after Week One.